Bahrain appoints head of diplomatic mission to Israel: State news agency

Bahrain’s government has appointed Ambassador Khaled Youssef al-Jalahma to head its diplomatic mission to Israel, the state-run news agency BNA reported on Tuesday.

The United Arab Emirates and Bahrain officially normalized relations with Israel at a signing ceremony at the White House in September 2020.

The agreements “will serve as the foundation for a comprehensive peace across the entire region,” said former US President Donald Trump in an opening speech at the ceremony.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu signed agreements with Emirati Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Bahrain’s Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al Zayani.

The first United Arab Emirates ambassador to Israel arrived there earlier this month, pledging to build up new bilateral relations and officials said he would scout for an embassy location in the Tel Aviv area.

With agencies.

