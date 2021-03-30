One dead, six wounded in Houthi ballistic missile attack on Yemen’s Marib

One civilian was killed and six others were wounded after a ballistic missile launched by the Iran-backed Houthi militia fell in the middle of a residential neighborhood in Yemen’s Marib, Al Arabiya sources reported on Tuesday citing local sources.

The Houthis fired a ballistic missile at the city at about 11 a.m. local time, the sources added.

The Houthis’ continued attacks on neighborhoods in Marib as well as its military escalation in the area puts millions of children and displaced families at risk, Yemeni Minister of Information Muammar al-Iryani said.

Clashes between the forces belonging to Yemen’s internationally-recognized government and the Iran-backed Houthis have intensified in Marib this month.

Marib is the last major northern stronghold for pro-government forces and is home to one of Yemen’s largest oil infrastructures.

The attack comes a day after an investigation by a UN team of experts found the Iran-backed group were responsible for a Dec. 30 attack on Aden airport.

At least 22 people were killed that day as members of the country’s internationally recognized government arrived.

The experts presented their report to the UN committee that oversees Yemen-related sanctions during closed consultations on Friday, two diplomats familiar with the matter told Reuters on Monday.

They asked for anonymity because of the sensitivity of the matter.

The Houthis denied responsibility for the attack when it took place.

(With Reuters)

