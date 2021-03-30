UAE condemns drone attack targeting Saudi Arabia’s Jizan

The United Arab Emirates has condemned two drone attacks by the Iran-backed Houthi militia in Yemen including one that targeted the Saudi Arabian city of Jizan on Tuesday, according to the country’s official news agency (WAM).

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“Continuous terrorist attacks by the Houthi militia reflect its blatant disregard for the international community and all international laws and customs,” said a statement from the UAE’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

The ministry called on the international community to take a stance against the attacks, which it said represent the militia’s attempts to undermine stability in the region.

The Arab Coalition fighting in Yemen said on Tuesday that it had intercepted and destroyed the two explosive-laden drones – one over Yemeni airspace and another en-route to Jizan.

Houthi attacks on coalition forces, particularly on the internationally-recognized government’s last northern stronghold of Marib, have ramped up in recent weeks.

A ballistic missile launched on Tuesday morning killed one civilian and wounded six others, according to Al Arabiya sources.

“The security of the United Arab Emirates and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is indivisible, and any threat facing the Kingdom is considered a threat to the UAE’s security and stability,” said the UAE ministry’s statement.

Read more:

Arab Coalition destroys two Houthi drones; One targeting Saudi Arabia’s Jizan

One dead, six wounded in Houthi ballistic missile attack on Yemen’s Marib

US lawmakers urge Blinken to re-designate Yemen’s Houthis as terrorist organization