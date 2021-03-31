.
.
.
.
Language

Lenderking back in US after ‘productive meetings’ on Yemen: State Department

State Department Spokesman Ned Price speaks to reporters at the State Department, Feb. 24, 2021. (Reuters)
State Department Spokesman Ned Price speaks to reporters at the State Department, Feb. 24, 2021. (Reuters)

Lenderking back in US after ‘productive meetings’ on Yemen: State Department

Price would not confirm or deny if Lenderking met with officials from the Iran-backed Houthi militia

Followed Unfollow

Joseph Haboush, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

US President Joe Biden’s special envoy for Yemen has returned to Washington after his third trip to the Middle East and Gulf region, the State Department said Wednesday.

State Department Spokesman Ned Price told reporters that Special Envoy Tim Lenderking is back in the US after “his trip to Riyadh and Muscat.”
Lenderking had “productive meetings with senior officials in coordination with the UN Special Envoy for Yemen Martin Griffiths.”

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Discussions were and continue to be focused on joint international efforts to “promote a lasting ceasefire, political talks, and an inclusive peace agreement,” Price said.

Price would not confirm or deny if Lenderking met with officials from the Iran-backed Houthi militia, which continues to launch cross-border attacks at Saudi Arabia and escalates its offensive against government-held areas in Yemen.

Saudi Arabia most recently proposed a ceasefire initiative, and it received the backing and support of the international community, including the West and the United Nations.

Riyadh also announced on Tuesday that it would provide over $400 million in support for fuel products in Yemen. Price said the US welcomed the announcement.

Read more:

Iran-backed Houthis must decide if they are with or against Yemeni people: US

US calls for immediate end to Marib offensive, complete ceasefire in Yemen

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

Yemeni govt intelligence report reveals Houthis work closely with al-Qaeda, ISIS Yemeni govt intelligence report reveals Houthis work closely with al-Qaeda, ISIS
UAE calls for maximizing efforts to diminish ISIS threat in Syria, Iraq, elsewhere UAE calls for maximizing efforts to diminish ISIS threat in Syria, Iraq, elsewhere

Top Content

Saudi Arabia to spend more in next 10 years than in the past 300 years: Crown Prince Saudi Arabia to spend more in next 10 years than in the past 300 years: Crown Prince
Former US President Trump rages at COVID-19 experts who criticized him Former US President Trump rages at COVID-19 experts who criticized him
Saudi Crown Prince launches new ‘Partner’ program between private, public sectors Saudi Crown Prince launches new ‘Partner’ program between private, public sectors
Iran ‘obsessively’ carrying out executions, say rights activists Iran ‘obsessively’ carrying out executions, say rights activists
UAE reports spike in daily COVID-19 cases UAE reports spike in daily COVID-19 cases
Huge rise in US-bound child migrants crossing Panama jungle, UN warns Huge rise in US-bound child migrants crossing Panama jungle, UN warns

Before you go

Turkey is sending the wrong messages to counter violence against women
Turkey is sending the wrong messages to counter violence against women

Explore More