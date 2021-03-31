Lenderking back in US after ‘productive meetings’ on Yemen: State Department

US President Joe Biden’s special envoy for Yemen has returned to Washington after his third trip to the Middle East and Gulf region, the State Department said Wednesday.

State Department Spokesman Ned Price told reporters that Special Envoy Tim Lenderking is back in the US after “his trip to Riyadh and Muscat.”

Lenderking had “productive meetings with senior officials in coordination with the UN Special Envoy for Yemen Martin Griffiths.”

Discussions were and continue to be focused on joint international efforts to “promote a lasting ceasefire, political talks, and an inclusive peace agreement,” Price said.

Price would not confirm or deny if Lenderking met with officials from the Iran-backed Houthi militia, which continues to launch cross-border attacks at Saudi Arabia and escalates its offensive against government-held areas in Yemen.

Saudi Arabia most recently proposed a ceasefire initiative, and it received the backing and support of the international community, including the West and the United Nations.

Riyadh also announced on Tuesday that it would provide over $400 million in support for fuel products in Yemen. Price said the US welcomed the announcement.

