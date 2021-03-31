Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince, Iraq’s PM discuss bilateral relations in Riyadh 

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Iraq’s Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi held talks in Riyadh to discuss bilateral relations between the two countries, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Wednesday.

The Prime Minister of Iraq Mustafa al-Kadhimi arrived earlier on Wednesday in the Kingdom’s capital city and was received at King Khalid International Airport by Saudi Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The purpose of the prime minister’s visit was to discuss the relations between the two countries and establish prospects for further cooperation in the region, Al Arabiya reported.

Al- Kadhimi’s visit comes at an important time to discuss and collaborate on social, political and economic issues, Iraqi ambassador to Saudi Arabia Abdulaziz al-Shammari said in a statement to Al Arabiya.

The two countries plan to increase border crossings so that more important meetings between businessmen operating in the two countries can be held, the ambassador added.

Read more:

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman speaks with Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince calls Middle Eastern leaders to discuss Green Initiative

Unemployment among Saudi Arabians dropped to 12.6 pct in Q4 of 2020: Authority