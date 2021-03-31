.
.
.
.
Language

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince, Iraq’s PM discuss bilateral relations in Riyadh 

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz and Iraq's Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on March 31, 2021. (SPA)
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz and Iraq's Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on March 31, 2021. (SPA)

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince, Iraq’s PM discuss bilateral relations in Riyadh 

Followed Unfollow

Tala Michel Issa, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Iraq’s Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi held talks in Riyadh to discuss bilateral relations between the two countries, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Wednesday.

The Prime Minister of Iraq Mustafa al-Kadhimi arrived earlier on Wednesday in the Kingdom’s capital city and was received at King Khalid International Airport by Saudi Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz. (SPA)
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz. (SPA)

The purpose of the prime minister’s visit was to discuss the relations between the two countries and establish prospects for further cooperation in the region, Al Arabiya reported.

Al- Kadhimi’s visit comes at an important time to discuss and collaborate on social, political and economic issues, Iraqi ambassador to Saudi Arabia Abdulaziz al-Shammari said in a statement to Al Arabiya.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz and Iraq's Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi on March 31, 2021. (SPA)
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz and Iraq's Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi on March 31, 2021. (SPA)

The two countries plan to increase border crossings so that more important meetings between businessmen operating in the two countries can be held, the ambassador added.

Read more:

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman speaks with Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince calls Middle Eastern leaders to discuss Green Initiative

Unemployment among Saudi Arabians dropped to 12.6 pct in Q4 of 2020: Authority

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

Yemeni govt intelligence report reveals Houthis work closely with al-Qaeda, ISIS Yemeni govt intelligence report reveals Houthis work closely with al-Qaeda, ISIS
UAE calls for maximizing efforts to diminish ISIS threat in Syria, Iraq, elsewhere UAE calls for maximizing efforts to diminish ISIS threat in Syria, Iraq, elsewhere

Top Content

Saudi Arabia to spend more in next 10 years than in the past 300 years: Crown Prince Saudi Arabia to spend more in next 10 years than in the past 300 years: Crown Prince
Former US President Trump rages at COVID-19 experts who criticized him Former US President Trump rages at COVID-19 experts who criticized him
Saudi Crown Prince launches new ‘Partner’ program between private, public sectors Saudi Crown Prince launches new ‘Partner’ program between private, public sectors
Huge rise in US-bound child migrants crossing Panama jungle, UN warns Huge rise in US-bound child migrants crossing Panama jungle, UN warns
UAE reports spike in daily COVID-19 cases UAE reports spike in daily COVID-19 cases
Iran ‘obsessively’ carrying out executions, say rights activists Iran ‘obsessively’ carrying out executions, say rights activists

Before you go

Turkey is sending the wrong messages to counter violence against women
Turkey is sending the wrong messages to counter violence against women

Explore More