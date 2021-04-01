.
.
.
.
Language

Saudi Arabia, Iraq establish joint $3 billion fund during Kadhimi visit to Riyadh

Saudi Arabia and Iraq
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi. (SPA)

Saudi Arabia, Iraq establish joint $3 billion fund during Kadhimi visit to Riyadh

Followed Unfollow

Ismaeel Naar, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Saudi Arabia and Iraq are set to establish a joint fund, with capital estimated at $3 billion, as a contribution from the kingdom in promoting investment in Iraq's economic fields, according to a joint statement.

The joint fund will be for the "benefit of the Saudi Arabian and Iraqi economies, with the participation of the private sector
from both sides," the statement added.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Iraq’s Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi held talks in Riyadh to discuss bilateral relations between the two countries.

The Iraqi Prime Ministerarrived earlier on Wednesday in the Kingdom’s capital city and was received at King Khalid International Airport by the Crown Prince.

Saudi Arabia and Iraq also agreed on Wednesday to continue cooperation within OPEC and with full commitment to the requirements of the OPEC+ agreement, according to a joint statement carried by the Saudi Press Agency.

Read more:

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince, Iraq’s PM discuss bilateral relations in Riyadh

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman speaks with Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince calls Middle Eastern leaders to discuss Green Initiative

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Editor's Choice

Yemeni govt intelligence report reveals Houthis work closely with al-Qaeda, ISIS Yemeni govt intelligence report reveals Houthis work closely with al-Qaeda, ISIS
UAE calls for maximizing efforts to diminish ISIS threat in Syria, Iraq, elsewhere UAE calls for maximizing efforts to diminish ISIS threat in Syria, Iraq, elsewhere

Top Content

Saudi Arabia to spend more in next 10 years than in the past 300 years: Crown Prince Saudi Arabia to spend more in next 10 years than in the past 300 years: Crown Prince
Yemeni govt intelligence report reveals Houthis work closely with al-Qaeda, ISIS Yemeni govt intelligence report reveals Houthis work closely with al-Qaeda, ISIS
There may be trouble ahead, Lebanon’s finally facing the music There may be trouble ahead, Lebanon’s finally facing the music
Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince, Iraq’s PM discuss bilateral relations in Riyadh  Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince, Iraq’s PM discuss bilateral relations in Riyadh 
Archbishop of Canterbury denies claim that Harry, Meghan were married early    Archbishop of Canterbury denies claim that Harry, Meghan were married early   
Lebanon’s Hezbollah says it’s time to allow formation of new government Lebanon’s Hezbollah says it’s time to allow formation of new government

Before you go

Turkey is sending the wrong messages to counter violence against women
Turkey is sending the wrong messages to counter violence against women

Explore More