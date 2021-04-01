Saudi Arabia, Iraq establish joint $3 billion fund during Kadhimi visit to Riyadh

Saudi Arabia and Iraq are set to establish a joint fund, with capital estimated at $3 billion, as a contribution from the kingdom in promoting investment in Iraq's economic fields, according to a joint statement.

The joint fund will be for the "benefit of the Saudi Arabian and Iraqi economies, with the participation of the private sector

from both sides," the statement added.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Iraq’s Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi held talks in Riyadh to discuss bilateral relations between the two countries.

The Iraqi Prime Ministerarrived earlier on Wednesday in the Kingdom’s capital city and was received at King Khalid International Airport by the Crown Prince.

Saudi Arabia and Iraq also agreed on Wednesday to continue cooperation within OPEC and with full commitment to the requirements of the OPEC+ agreement, according to a joint statement carried by the Saudi Press Agency.

Read more:

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince, Iraq’s PM discuss bilateral relations in Riyadh

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman speaks with Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince calls Middle Eastern leaders to discuss Green Initiative