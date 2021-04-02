.
Arab Coalition intercepts 2 Houthi explosive drones fired at Saudi’s Khamis Mushait

Spokesman of the Saudi-led military coalition Colonel Turki al-Maliki speaks during a press conference in the Saudi capital Riyadh, on September 16, 2019. The weapons used to strike two Saudi oil plants were provided by the kingdom's arch-foe Iran, the spokesman of the Riyadh-led coalition fighting in Yemen said. The Tehran-backed Huthi rebels in Yemen, where a coalition is bogged down in a five-year war, claimed the September 14 strikes on two facilities in Saudi Arabia, owned by state energy giant Aramco, which sent shock waves across oil markets.
Spokesman of the Saudi-led military coalition Colonel Turki al-Maliki speaks during a press conference in the Saudi capital Riyadh, on September 16, 2019. (Reuters)

Al Arabiya English

The Arab Coalition intercepted two explosive-laden drones launched by Yemen’s Houthis towards Saudi Arabia’s Khamis Mushait on Thursday, state TV reported.

The Houthis’ explosive-laden unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) were the latest in a series of escalated attacks on the Kingdom by the Iran-backed militia in Yemen.

Since January, Yemen’s Houthis have launched dozens of aerial attacks on Saudi Arabia targeting civilian areas and energy facilities in the Kingdom with explosive-laden drones and ballistic missiles.

Coalition Spokesperson Colonel Turki al-Maliki said: “The Houthi militia deliberately escalates hostile and terrorist targeting of civilians and civilian objects systematically… Those actions constitute war crimes.”

US studies weapons sales, military training for Saudi Arabia amid Houthi assault: WSJ

