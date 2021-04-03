.
Arab coalition destroys Houthi explosive-laden boat in Red Sea

Reuters

The Arab coalition fighting in Yemen foiled an imminent Iran-backed Houthi attack on Saturday, destroying an explosive-laden boat in a southern part of the Red Sea, Saudi state TV reported.

It also quoted the coalition as saying that the Iran-backed Houthis “continue to threaten maritime shipping lines and global trade”.

