Arab coalition destroys Houthi explosive-laden boat in Red Sea

The Arab coalition fighting in Yemen foiled an imminent Iran-backed Houthi attack on Saturday, destroying an explosive-laden boat in a southern part of the Red Sea, Saudi state TV reported.

It also quoted the coalition as saying that the Iran-backed Houthis “continue to threaten maritime shipping lines and global trade”.

