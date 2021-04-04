.
Dubai Police arrest group after lewd footage posted online

A general view of Dubai Marina. (Shutterstock)
Marco Ferrari, Al Arabiya English

Dubai Police have arrested a group of people who appeared in an indecent video after lewd footage was posted on social media.

The footage posted online showed a group of nude women posing on a Dubai Marina balcony while another person appeared to take a video. It was shot from the building opposite.


A criminal case has been opened against the people who were arrested, and they have been referred to the public prosecution.

Dubai Police announced the arrests via Twitter, citing indecency laws which stipulate a $1,360 (AED5,000) fine and six months imprisonment for indecent behavior, and a fine of between $68,000 (AED250,000) and $136,000 (AED500,000) for producing pornographic material.

Dubai Police warned against “unacceptable behaviors which do not reflect the values and ethics of the Emirati society,” in a Twitter post.

The indecency law mentions that potential offenders are: “Whoever publicly appeals, sings, or engages in lewd speech, and whoever seduces others publicly into debauchery in any manner whatsoever,” according to the post.

The UAE also has strict regulations on what can be posted on social media.

Taking and uploading pictures of other people without their consent, for example, is illegal, as is “gossiping about people or maligning them,” according to the u.ae government portal.

