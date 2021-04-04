.
Iraq's PM meets with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince in UAE to discuss bilateral ties  

Iraq's prime minister meets with Abu Dhabi's Crown Prince. (Reuters)
Iraq's prime minister meets with Abu Dhabi's Crown Prince. (Reuters)

Iraq’s PM meets with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince in UAE to discuss bilateral ties  

Tamara Abueish, Al Arabiya English

Iraq’s Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi met with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed on Sunday during his official visit to the United Arab Emirates, the Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.

“It was a pleasure to welcome our brother Mustafa al-Kadhimi, Prime Minister of Iraq to the UAE where he is amongst family. I look forward to our fruitful discussions regarding the prosperity and development of our brotherly nations,” WAM cited the crown prince as saying.

Al-Kadhimi’s visit comes as part of efforts by Iraq to improve bilateral ties with countries in the region.

Last week, the prime minister traveled to Saudi Arabia, where he met with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to discuss relations between the two countries.

The Kingdom and Iraq announced the establishment of a joint fund, with capital estimated at $3 billion, as a contribution from Saudi Arabia to promote investment in Iraq’s economic fields.

The joint fund will be for the “benefit of the Saudi Arabian and Iraqi economies, with the participation of the private sector from both sides,” the statement added.

