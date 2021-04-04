.
Saudi royal court voices support for Jordan following security related arrests

saudi royal court image SPA
Saudi Arabia royal court. (SPA)

Reuters

The Saudi royal court voiced its support for Jordan’s King Abdullah on Saturday, state media reported, after Jordanian security forces arrested a former adviser to the monarch and others on “security related” grounds.

“The kingdom affirms its full support, with all its capabilities, to all decisions and measures taken by King Abdullah and His Highness Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II, the Crown Prince, to maintain security and stability,” said a statement from the Saudi royal court.

