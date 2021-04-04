VICE Media opens first office in Saudi Arabia’s capital Riyadh

The VICE Media Group has expanded its offices to Saudi Arabia, opening a small operation in the capital Riyadh, the company announced.

The new office will be located in a converted warehouse in JAX – a new arts and culture district in the industrial Ad-Diriyah zone.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The area will serve as a hub for cultural and creative industries, placing the office at the heart of a creative community.

VICE Media Group has set up multiple offices in the Middle East and North Africa since 2017. The media company said it is committed to representing and highlighting different perspectives from every part of the region, including Saudi Arabia.

“Our growth in the region has always been driven by our mission to champion young voices. Given how dynamic youth culture currently is in this part of the world, this move represents a natural expansion of our operations.” Jason Leavy, VICE Media’s senior vice president, said in a statement.

“Having a presence on the ground, with the corresponding insights and storytelling capabilities that gives us, means we are also better placed to partner with leading brands who want to connect with audiences in a meaningful way,” he added.

VICE Media Group has also partnered with the region’s premier media house, Saudi Research & Marketing Group (SRMG), to set up a training and mentoring program for young creative talents in the Kingdom.

VICE Media Group’s creative agency, VIRTUE Worldwide, will also be establishing a direct presence in the Kingdom, as it seeks to build on its success in the region to date, working with a variety of international and regional brands.

Read more:

MBC Group to establish new headquarters in Saudi Arabia’s capital Riyadh

Saudi artists shine as Art Dubai opens its doors post-coronavirus

Riyadh Art invites artists to the third edition of Tuwaiq Intl Sculpture Symposium