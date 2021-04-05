.
Abu Dhabi Crown Prince calls Jordan's King Abdullah, expresses full solidarity

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Jordan's King Abdullah. (WAM)

Ismaeel Naar, Al Arabiya English

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has expressed to Jordan’s King Abdullah the UAE’s full solidarity with Jordan and its support for all the measures the Kingdom is taking to protect its security and stability.

This came in a phone call Sheikh Mohamed had on Sunday with King Abdullah II of Jordan, wherein he affirmed that maintaining the security and stability of Jordan is an essential pillar of Arab security.

"We reject all that is destabilizing Jordan and endangering the safety of its people," Sheikh Mohamed affirmed.

Saudi Arabia's King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman both also called King Abdullah
on Sunday and affirmed the kingdom's support for Jordan and for the steps taken by its King Abdullah to maintain the security and stability of his country, the Saudi state news agency (SPA) said.

Jordan’s Deputy Prime Minister Ayman Safadi said on Sunday that King Abdullah’s half-brother and former heir Prince Hamza had liaised with foreign parties over a plot to destabilize the country and had been under investigation for some time.

On Saturday the military said it had issued a warning to the prince over actions targeting “security and stability” in the key US ally. Prince Hamza later said he was under house arrest. Several high-profile figures were also detained.

