UAE’s Mohammed bin Zayed meets with US climate envoy John Kerry

The Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Sunday discussed cooperation between the United Arab Emirates and the United States in “all areas relevant to environmental protection” with US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate, John Kerry, Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.

Kerry is visiting Abu Dhabi to attend the first Regional Climate Dialogue hosted by the UAE.

The two sides also discussed mitigation of the economic and ecological impacts of climate change, according to WAM.

Abu Dhabi’s Crown Prince and the US envoy “underlined the importance of ensuring global synergy and sustaining cooperation between international organizations concerned to accelerate smart and sustainable solutions to address climate change challenges,” WAM said.

The UAE hosted a Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and Middle East and North Africa (MENA) Regional Dialogue For Climate Action on Sunday, ahead the Leaders Summit on Climate set to take place virtually in Washington, DC, later this month.

“The US presidential envoy commended the significant role played by the UAE in supporting renewable energy projects and the positive impact of such qualitative, proactive initiatives and projects on the future of humanity at large and on ensuring the sustainability of natural resources,” according to WAM.

