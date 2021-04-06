.
Arab Coalition destroys Houthi explosive drone fired at Saudi Arabia’s Khamis Mushait

Saudi Arabia Houthi Drones
Saudi Arabia targets Iran-backed Houthi drones. (Supplied)

Al Arabiya English

The Arab Coalition intercepted and destroyed an explosive-laden drone launched by Yemen’s Houthis towards Saudi Arabia’s Khamis Mushait on Tuesday, state TV reported.

The Houthis’ explosive-laden unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) were the latest in a series of escalated attacks on the Kingdom by the Iran-backed militia in Yemen.

Since January, Yemen’s Houthis have launched dozens of aerial attacks on Saudi Arabia targeting civilian areas and energy facilities in the Kingdom with explosive-laden drones and ballistic missiles.

Coalition Spokesperson Colonel Turki al-Maliki said: “The Houthi militia deliberately escalates hostile and terrorist targeting of civilians and civilian objects systematically… Those actions constitute war crimes.”

