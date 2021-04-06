.
Bahraini PM Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad meets Saudi FM Prince Faisal in Manama

Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Bahrain Prince Salman bin Hamad al-Khalifa and Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah. (SPA)

Rawad Taha, Al Arabiya English

Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Bahrain Prince Salman bin Hamad al-Khalifa and Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah reviewed the close relations between the two countries at the Riffa Al Zahir Palace in Manama, according to a statement released by SPA.

SPA added the two reviewed areas of Saudi-Bahraini cooperation in various aspects to achieve more bilateral achievements for the two countries, in addition to discussing developments in regional and international events, and issues of common interest.

SPA added that the reception was attended by Prince Sultan bin Ahmed, Ambassador Saudi Arabia to Bahrain, the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for Political and Economic Affairs Eid al-Thaqafi, and Director General of the Office of the Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdul Rahman al-Daoud.

