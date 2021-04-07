.
Saudi Arabia’s Council of Ministers adopts policy to prevent child labor

Saudi students sit for their final high school exams in Jeddah on May 24, 2015. (File photo: AFP)

Reem Krimly, Al Arabiya English

Saudi Arabia’s Council of Ministers, headed by Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz, adopted a national policy to prevent child labor in the Kingdom, which aims to provide a safe environment for all children, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Wednesday.

Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Human Resources and Social Development, and Chairman of the Family Affairs Council, Ahmed bin Sulaiman al-Rajhi, expressed his appreciation to the Kingdom’s leadership for its “continuous efforts in the field of protecting children’s rights by approving legislative and executive means that support them,” SPA said.

SPA reported that the minimum age for employment in Saudi Arabia is 15 years, which is consistent with the international obligations of the Kingdom in line with the 2001 International Labor Organization (ILO) Convention No. 182, also known as the “Worst Forms of Child Labor Convention.”

Saudi Arabia’s national policy for the prevention of child labor includes creating a database to track its prevalence, with the support of the ILO, while also adopting a list of the types of work prohibited for those under the age of 18.

The policy also aims to improve social work and social protection mechanisms, build the capacities of specialists in this field, promote quality education opportunities for all children, and raise awareness about the subject of child labor.

