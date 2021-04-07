Saudi Crown Prince launches AlUla’s design vision ‘A Journey Through Time’

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman launched the design vision for the “Journey Through Time” scheme, with the aim of responsible and sustainable revitalization and rehabilitation of the main archaeological area in Saudi Arabia’s AlUla in a unique cultural and natural environment.

AlUla is in the northwest of the Kingdom, where the project is a major stop within the program to develop AlUla and turn it into a leading global destination for arts, heritage, culture and nature, in order to achieve the goals of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.

Saudi Press Agency added that the “Journey Through Time” scheme consists of 3 main stages, and the first stages are scheduled to be completed by the end of the year 2023.

According to SPA the “Journey Through Time” scheme is part of a comprehensive development program for AlUla supervised by the Royal Commission for AlUla Governorate. The development strategy, upon completion in 2035, aims to provide 38,000 new job opportunities, in addition to contributing 120 billion riyals to the Kingdom’s gross domestic product.

SPA added the “Journey Through Time” plan provides a distinctive historical map of the civilizations that settled in the various oases of AlUla over more than 7,000 years of human history, by investing in the heritage, cultural and natural and geological richness of the region, through the participation of its distinguished community in the development process to preserve AlUla’s legacy.

Through the scheme inspired by the nature and heritage of AlUla, five centers will be established extending 20 kilometers from the heart of AlUla, at inspiring and essential stops along the “Journey through Time” route, and these centers start from the old town center to the south, through the Dadan Oasis Center. The oasis of Jabal Ikma, the Nabatean oasis, and the ancient city of Hajar in the north.

