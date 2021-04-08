Malaysia seizes 3.8 mln amphetamine pills in cooperation with Saudi Arabia

Malaysian authorities seized 3,862,216 amphetamine pills, which were hidden inside a shipment of aluminum floor bases for doors, in cooperation with Saudi Arabia’s General Directorate of Narcotics Control, according to local media reports.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Malaysia’s director of the police’s drug crime investigation department said the drugs were seized on Monday in West Port, Malaysia, adding that no arrests were made as the shipment of drugs was heading to another country.

He said that the success of this operation is a “result of cooperation with the Ministry of the Interior’s General Directorate for Drug Control of Saudi Arabia, which helped determine the identity of the ship and the container, when it docked last Sunday at the port.”

Last month, Malaysia’s customs seized 94.8 million Captagon pills, containing amphetamine worth $1.26 billion (5.2 Malaysian Ringgit), in the country’s largest drug bust made possible by Saudi Arabia’s Directorate General of Narcotics Control and the Malaysian police.

The drug bust was a result of the cooperation between the Royal Malaysian Customs Department, the Royal Malaysia Police and the Directorate General of Narcotics Control of Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Interior, according to the Royal Malaysian Customs Department director-general, Datuk Seri Abdul Latif Abdul Kadir.

Read more:

Malaysia seizes $1.26 bln in drugs bust in cooperation with Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia thwarts attempts to smuggle over 18 million amphetamine pills

UAE: Sharjah Police seize $4mln worth of narcotic drugs, arrest nine