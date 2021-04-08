UAE’s Mohammed bin Zayed discusses developing ties with new Libya PM

Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed, the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, met with new Libyan prime minister Abdulhamid Dbeibeh and discussed development of bilateral relations, state news agency WAM reported on Wednesday.

“The two sides explored the prospects of cooperation in the political, security, development, investment fields in addition to exchanging views over an array of issues of common interest,” WAM said.

The visit is Dbeibeh's first visit to the Gulf country after Libya's government was sworn in on March 15 with the task of unifying the country after years of violence and division.

Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed said in a Twitter post: “It was an honour to meet our brother Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh, Prime Minister of Libya’s Government of National Unity. Libya will overcome its challenges and we stand at the side of the Libyan people at this critical moment. The new road map will hopefully lead to stability and unity.”

