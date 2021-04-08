.
.
.
.
Language

UAE’s Mohammed bin Zayed discusses developing ties with new Libya PM

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan (R), Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh (L), Prime Minister of Libya’s Government of National Unity. (WAM)
Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan (R), Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh (L), Prime Minister of Libya’s Government of National Unity. (WAM)

UAE’s Mohammed bin Zayed discusses developing ties with new Libya PM

Followed Unfollow

Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed, the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, met with new Libyan prime minister Abdulhamid Dbeibeh and discussed development of bilateral relations, state news agency WAM reported on Wednesday.

“The two sides explored the prospects of cooperation in the political, security, development, investment fields in addition to exchanging views over an array of issues of common interest,” WAM said.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The visit is Dbeibeh's first visit to the Gulf country after Libya's government was sworn in on March 15 with the task of unifying the country after years of violence and division.

Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed said in a Twitter post: “It was an honour to meet our brother Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh, Prime Minister of Libya’s Government of National Unity. Libya will overcome its challenges and we stand at the side of the Libyan people at this critical moment. The new road map will hopefully lead to stability and unity.”

Read more:

UAE welcomes UN-brokered ceasefire in Libya

UAE says will cooperate with UN, US on Libya conflict

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Saudi Arabia to increase Mecca Grand Mosque capacity for Umrah in Ramadan Saudi Arabia to increase Mecca Grand Mosque capacity for Umrah in Ramadan
Saudi Arabia’s Council of Ministers adopts policy to prevent child labor Saudi Arabia’s Council of Ministers adopts policy to prevent child labor
Top Content
Israel informed US it attacked Iran’s Saviz ship in Red Sea as retaliation: NYT Israel informed US it attacked Iran’s Saviz ship in Red Sea as retaliation: NYT
Japan’s Osaka declares COVID-19 medical emergency, cancels Olympic torch events Japan’s Osaka declares COVID-19 medical emergency, cancels Olympic torch events
Qatari royal is among investors exposed in Credit Suisse supply-chain funds Qatari royal is among investors exposed in Credit Suisse supply-chain funds
Police identify six dead Bangladesh family members in Texas murder-suicide plot Police identify six dead Bangladesh family members in Texas murder-suicide plot
Egypt issues second warning to Ethiopia amid dam deadlock Egypt issues second warning to Ethiopia amid dam deadlock
Kim Kardashian joins the billionaire club Kim Kardashian joins the billionaire club
Before you go
U.S.'s Kerry at UAE-hosted climate change meeting
U.S.'s Kerry at UAE-hosted climate change meeting
Explore More