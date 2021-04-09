.
.
.
.
Language

Arab Coalition destroys Houthi drone launched towards Khamis Mushait

Another drone sent by Houthis to target Saudi Arabia was destroyed
A destroyed Houthi drone. (Supplied)

Arab Coalition destroys Houthi drone launched towards Khamis Mushait

Followed Unfollow

Tamara Abueish, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

The Arab Coalition destroyed a drone launched by the Iran-backed Houthis towards Saudi Arabia’s Khamis Mushait, coalition spokesperson Colonel Turki al-Maliki said on Friday.

The militia continues its hostile attempts to target civilians in the Kingdom, which should be considered as a war crime, al-Maliki said.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The coalition is taking operational measures to protect civilians in accordance with international humanitarian law, according to al-Maliki.

The Iran-backed group has launched dozens of aerial attacks on Saudi Arabia in recent months, targeting civilian areas and energy facilities in the Kingdom with explosive-laden drones and ballistic missiles.

Less than 24 hours ago, the Arab Coalition said it destroyed an explosive drone launched by the Iran-backed Houthi militia towards Saudi Arabia’s Jazan.

The attack targeting Jazan was the second on Thursday after coalition intercepted and destroyed an explosive-laden drone in Yemeni airspace launched by the Houthis toward the Kingdom.

Read more:

Arab Coalition intercepts Houthi drone in Yemen airspace heading towards Saudi Arabia

Arab Coalition destroys explosive drone targeting Saudi Arabia’s Jazan

Iran-backed Houthis using textbooks to spread rhetoric among Yemeni children: Report

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince announces opening of Sakaka power plant Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince announces opening of Sakaka power plant
Saudi Arabia to increase Mecca Grand Mosque capacity for Umrah in Ramadan Saudi Arabia to increase Mecca Grand Mosque capacity for Umrah in Ramadan
Top Content
The world’s top ten richest Arabs in 2021: Forbes The world’s top ten richest Arabs in 2021: Forbes
India reports record number of new cases as infections continue to rapidly surge India reports record number of new cases as infections continue to rapidly surge
Egypt jails top Muslim Brotherhood leader Mahmud Ezzat to life imprisonment Egypt jails top Muslim Brotherhood leader Mahmud Ezzat to life imprisonment
Italian PM Draghi calls Turkey’s President Erdogan a dictator Italian PM Draghi calls Turkey’s President Erdogan a dictator
Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince announces opening of Sakaka power plant Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince announces opening of Sakaka power plant
Iran will retaliate for attack on its ship Saviz in Red Sea: Military spokesman Iran will retaliate for attack on its ship Saviz in Red Sea: Military spokesman
Before you go
U.S.'s Kerry at UAE-hosted climate change meeting
U.S.'s Kerry at UAE-hosted climate change meeting
Explore More