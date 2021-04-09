Arab Coalition destroys Houthi drone launched towards Khamis Mushait

The Arab Coalition destroyed a drone launched by the Iran-backed Houthis towards Saudi Arabia’s Khamis Mushait, coalition spokesperson Colonel Turki al-Maliki said on Friday.

The militia continues its hostile attempts to target civilians in the Kingdom, which should be considered as a war crime, al-Maliki said.

The coalition is taking operational measures to protect civilians in accordance with international humanitarian law, according to al-Maliki.

The Iran-backed group has launched dozens of aerial attacks on Saudi Arabia in recent months, targeting civilian areas and energy facilities in the Kingdom with explosive-laden drones and ballistic missiles.

Less than 24 hours ago, the Arab Coalition said it destroyed an explosive drone launched by the Iran-backed Houthi militia towards Saudi Arabia’s Jazan.

The attack targeting Jazan was the second on Thursday after coalition intercepted and destroyed an explosive-laden drone in Yemeni airspace launched by the Houthis toward the Kingdom.

