Arab Coalition destroys explosive drone targeting Saudi Arabia’s Jazan

The Arab Coalition has destroyed an explosive drone launched by the Iran-backed Houthi militia towards Saudi Arabia’s Jazan, according to an official statement.

The attack targeting Jazan was the second on Thursday after the Arab Coalition intercepted and destroyed an explosive-laden drone launched by the Houthis toward Saudi Arabia, the coalition’s spokesperson Colonel Turki al-Maliki said.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The drone was intercepted over Yemeni airspace, al-Maliki added.

"The militia continues its hostile attempts to target civilians in the Kingdom, which should be considered as a war crime," al-Maliki said.

"The coalition is taking operational measures to protect civilians in accordance with international humanitarian law," according to al-Maliki.

Last month, Saudi Arabia proposed a new peace initiative to end the ongoing conflict in Yemen between the internationally-recognized government and the Iran-backed Houthis.