.
.
.
.
Language

Arab Coalition destroys Houthi drone heading to Saudi Arabia in Yemeni airspace

Houthis Drone targeted by Arab Coliation
A Houthi drone that was destroyed by the Arab Coalition. (File photo: Supplied)

Arab Coalition destroys Houthi drone heading to Saudi Arabia in Yemeni airspace

Followed Unfollow

Tamara Abueish, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

The Arab Coalition intercepted and destroyed an armed drone in Yemeni airspace launched by the Iran-backed Houthis towards Saudi Arabia, the coalition said on Saturday.

Less than 24 hours earlier, the Arab Coalition said it had destroyed a ballistic missile fired by the Iran-backed group launched toward Saudi Arabia’s southern city of Jazan.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The failed attack on Jazan came after the coalition destroyed another Houthi drone that was heading for Saudi Arabia’s Khamis Mushait, coalition spokesperson Brigadier General Turki al-Maliki said on Friday.

The militia continues its hostile attempts to target civilians in the Kingdom, which should be considered as a war crime, al-Maliki said.

The coalition is taking operational measures to protect civilians in accordance with international humanitarian law, according to al-Maliki.

The Iran-backed group has launched dozens of aerial attacks on Saudi Arabia in recent months, targeting civilian areas and energy facilities in the Kingdom with explosive-laden drones and ballistic missiles.

Read more:

Battles between Yemeni forces, Iran-backed Houthis rage in Marib

Arab Coalition intercepts, destroys Houthi ballistic missiles targeting Jazan

Arab Coalition destroys Houthi drone launched towards Khamis Mushait

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince announces opening of Sakaka power plant Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince announces opening of Sakaka power plant
Saudi Arabia to increase Mecca Grand Mosque capacity for Umrah in Ramadan Saudi Arabia to increase Mecca Grand Mosque capacity for Umrah in Ramadan
Top Content
Britain’s Prince Philip died at age of 99: Buckingham Palace Britain’s Prince Philip died at age of 99: Buckingham Palace
Egypt jails top Muslim Brotherhood leader Mahmud Ezzat to life imprisonment Egypt jails top Muslim Brotherhood leader Mahmud Ezzat to life imprisonment
Arab Coalition intercepts, destroys Houthi ballistic missiles targeting Jazan Arab Coalition intercepts, destroys Houthi ballistic missiles targeting Jazan
Russia, China say Iran talks to resume next week Russia, China say Iran talks to resume next week
China hits Alibaba with $2.78 bln fine over market abuses: State media China hits Alibaba with $2.78 bln fine over market abuses: State media
Egypt temporarily suspends talks to normalize ties with Turkey: Al Arabiya sources Egypt temporarily suspends talks to normalize ties with Turkey: Al Arabiya sources
Before you go
U.S.'s Kerry at UAE-hosted climate change meeting
U.S.'s Kerry at UAE-hosted climate change meeting
Explore More