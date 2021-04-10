.
.
.
.
Saudi Arabia executes three soldiers for committing high treason: Ministry

This file photo taken on April 4, 2019, shows a Saudi flag flying at the new Saudi consulate headquarters in the Iraqi capital Baghdad. (AFP)
Three soldiers who worked for the Saudi Ministry of Defense were executed for committing a crime of high treason, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) cited the ministry as saying on Saturday.

Investigations revealed that the three ministry employees committed treason “in cooperation with the enemy in a way that violates the Kingdom” and “its military interests,” the ministry said.

The three soldiers are Mohammed bin Ahmed bin Yahya Akam, Shaher bin Isa bin Qasim Haqqawi, and Hamoud bin Ibrahim bin Ali Hazmi, according to SPA.

The ministry said the three men were convicted in court and a later royal order served as a death warrant.

