.
.
.
.
Language

UAE appoints two new astronauts, including woman

The UAE's latest astronauts, Mohammed al-Mulla (L) and Noura al-Matrooshi (R). (Twitter)
The United Arab Emirates' latest astronauts, Mohammed al-Mulla (L) and Noura al-Matrooshi (R). (Twitter)

UAE appoints two new astronauts, including woman

Followed Unfollow

The Associated Press, Dubai

Published: Updated:

The United Arab Emirates named the next two astronauts in its space program Saturday, including the country’s first female astronaut.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the ruler of Dubai who also serves as the autocratically ruled country’s prime minister and vice president, named the two astronauts on Twitter.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

He identified Noura al-Matroushi as the UAE’s first female astronaut. The announcement gave no biographical information about her or her male counterpart, Mohammed al-Mulla.

The two had been selected among more than 4,000 applicants in the UAE, a federation of seven sheikhdoms on the Arabian Peninsula that’s also home to Abu Dhabi.

The two will undergo training at NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas.

In 2019, Maj. Hazzaa al-Mansoori became the UAE’s first astronaut in space, spending an eight-day mission aboard the International Space Station.

The Emirates has had other recent successes in its space program. This February, the UAE put its Amal, or Hope, satellite in orbit around Mars, a first for the Arab world. In 2024, the country hopes to put an unmanned spacecraft on the moon.

The UAE also has set the ambitious goal of building a human colony on Mars by 2117.

Read more:

UAE Mars Hope Probe survives ‘scary’ maneuver to enter data-gathering orbit

NASA: Rover lands on Mars to look for evidence of whether life once existed there

UK’s PM Johnson seeks a minor seat in the global space race

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince announces opening of Sakaka power plant Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince announces opening of Sakaka power plant
Saudi Arabia to increase Mecca Grand Mosque capacity for Umrah in Ramadan Saudi Arabia to increase Mecca Grand Mosque capacity for Umrah in Ramadan
Top Content
Britain’s Prince Philip died at age of 99: Buckingham Palace Britain’s Prince Philip died at age of 99: Buckingham Palace
Egypt jails top Muslim Brotherhood leader Mahmud Ezzat to life imprisonment Egypt jails top Muslim Brotherhood leader Mahmud Ezzat to life imprisonment
Arab Coalition intercepts, destroys Houthi ballistic missiles targeting Jazan Arab Coalition intercepts, destroys Houthi ballistic missiles targeting Jazan
Russia, China say Iran talks to resume next week Russia, China say Iran talks to resume next week
Egypt temporarily suspends talks to normalize ties with Turkey: Al Arabiya sources Egypt temporarily suspends talks to normalize ties with Turkey: Al Arabiya sources
China hits Alibaba with $2.78 bln fine over market abuses: State media China hits Alibaba with $2.78 bln fine over market abuses: State media
Before you go
U.S.'s Kerry at UAE-hosted climate change meeting
U.S.'s Kerry at UAE-hosted climate change meeting
Explore More