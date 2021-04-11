.
Saudi Arabia: No evidence of sighting of Ramadan moon, decision to be made Monday

An official looks through a telescope for the sighting of the new moon for the start of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan at a religious boarding school in Jakarta. (File photo: Reuters)
Al Arabiya English

Saudi Arabia’s Supreme Court said on Sunday it has not received any evidence of the sighting of this year’s Ramadan crescent, state news agency SPA reported.

The Court said it will convene on Monday to make a decision.

Since the new moon has not been sighted after sunset on Sunday, it indicates that Monday would be regarded as the last day of Sha'ban, the Muslim lunar month preceding Ramadan.

Muslims scan the sky at night in search of the new moon to determine the start of Ramadan, the holiest month for the world’s more than one billion Muslims, during which observant believers fast from dawn to dusk.

