Arab Coalition intercepts Houthi drone launched towards Saudi Arabia’s Jazan

The Arab Coalition on Sunday intercepted and destroyed an explosive-laden drone launched by the Iran-backed Houthi militia towards Saudi Arabia’s Jazan, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

“The Houthi militia’s hostile attempts are systematic and deliberate, targeting civilians and civilian objects,” SPA quoted the Arab Coalition as saying.

“We take the necessary operational measures to protect civilians in accordance with international humanitarian law,” the coalition added.

Earlier on Sunday, the Arab Coalition intercepted and destroyed a drone launched by the Iran-backed Houthis towards Saudi Arabia’s Khamis Mushait.

