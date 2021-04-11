UAE’s Masdar to start construction on solar project in Saudi Arabia’s Jeddah

The consortium led by the United Arab Emirates’ Masdar and EDF Renewables and Saudi Arabia’s Nesma Company announced it is starting construction of a 300-megawatt (MW) utility-scale photovoltaic (PV) solar power plant in Jeddah, Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported on Saturday.

“The Renewable Energy Project Development Office (REPDO) of Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Energy awarded the consortium the 300 MW Jeddah project, after it had submitted the most cost-competitive bid of SAR60.9042 (US$16.24) per megawatt hour,” according to WAM.

WAM stated that the consortium led by Masdar will design, finance, build and operate the plant, which will be located in Third Jeddah Industrial City, 50km south-east of Jeddah.

The plant is set to begin operations in 2022.

“This project demonstrates Masdar’s commitment to Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 objectives and its climate goals,” Mohamed Jameel al-Ramahi, CEO of Masdar, said.

“Through its National Renewable Energy program, Saudi Arabia is fast developing into a global renewable energy player, and Masdar will continue to work closely with the Saudi government and our partners here to help the Kingdom achieve its clean energy transition, while reducing environmental impacts in line with the Saudi Green Initiative,” he added.

According to WAM, the Jeddah solar plant will utilize the latest technology in the PV market, combining bifacial PV modules with mounting structures that utilize single-axis tracking technology to maximize energy generation by following the sun’s position throughout the day.

For his part, the President of Nesma, Faisal al-Turki, said: “Masdar, EDF Renewables and Nesma will continue to innovate and optimize solar power projects; the Jeddah project is an excellent example of how the consortium is leveraging international, regional and local expertise to great effect.”

In 2019, a consortium led by EDF Renewables in partnership with Masdar was selected to build a 400 MW utility-scale wind farm in Dumat Al Jandal, which was Saudi Arabia’s first wind energy project and the largest in the Middle East.

The plant will start operations and generate carbon-free electricity by late 2022, WAM said.

