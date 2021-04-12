.
.
.
.
Language

Ramadan moon sighted in Saudi Arabia, holy month begins on Tuesday

EyyCUD3WEAEiozs
Saudis wait for to spot Ramadan's moon. (Twitter: @HashKSA)

Ramadan moon sighted in Saudi Arabia, holy month begins on Tuesday

Followed Unfollow

Rawad Taha, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

The Ramadan crescent moon has been sighted in Saudi Arabia, meaning the holy month will officially begin on Tuesday, April 13, according to an official announcement from the Kingdom’s Supreme Court.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The sighting of the moon was confirmed by a team of astronomy observers in Saudi Arabia’s Hautat Sudair, a small village located at an intersection between Riyadh, Sudair, and Qassim, 140 km north of the capital Riyadh.

Muslims follow a lunar calendar consisting of 12 months in a year of 354 or 355 days. Sighting a crescent moon heralds the start of Ramadan, the ninth month of the Islamic calendar.

Read more:

Egypt, Lebanon announce Ramadan to start Tuesday

Colorful decorations up in Jerusalem as Palestinians prepare amid COVID for Ramadan

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Ramadan rules for restaurants in Dubai dropped Ramadan rules for restaurants in Dubai dropped
Senior US diplomat heading to Beirut for Lebanon-Israel border talks Senior US diplomat heading to Beirut for Lebanon-Israel border talks
Top Content
Ramadan rules for restaurants in Dubai dropped Ramadan rules for restaurants in Dubai dropped
Saudi Arabia: No evidence of sighting of Ramadan moon, decision to be made Monday Saudi Arabia: No evidence of sighting of Ramadan moon, decision to be made Monday
Taraweeh, Qyam, Ishaa prayers to be combined during Ramadan in Saudi Arabia’s mosques Taraweeh, Qyam, Ishaa prayers to be combined during Ramadan in Saudi Arabia’s mosques
Egypt, Lebanon announce Ramadan to start Tuesday Egypt, Lebanon announce Ramadan to start Tuesday
Mossad behind attack on Iran’s nuclear site: Israeli radio cites intelligence sources Mossad behind attack on Iran’s nuclear site: Israeli radio cites intelligence sources
Yemeni model Entisar al-Hammadi kidnapped by Iran-backed Houthis: Activists Yemeni model Entisar al-Hammadi kidnapped by Iran-backed Houthis: Activists
Before you go
U.S.'s Kerry at UAE-hosted climate change meeting
U.S.'s Kerry at UAE-hosted climate change meeting
Explore More