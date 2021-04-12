Ramadan moon sighted in Saudi Arabia, holy month begins on Tuesday

The Ramadan crescent moon has been sighted in Saudi Arabia, meaning the holy month will officially begin on Tuesday, April 13, according to an official announcement from the Kingdom’s Supreme Court.

The sighting of the moon was confirmed by a team of astronomy observers in Saudi Arabia’s Hautat Sudair, a small village located at an intersection between Riyadh, Sudair, and Qassim, 140 km north of the capital Riyadh.

Muslims follow a lunar calendar consisting of 12 months in a year of 354 or 355 days. Sighting a crescent moon heralds the start of Ramadan, the ninth month of the Islamic calendar.

