Watch: Alicia Keys performs at school in Saudi Arabia’s AlUla

American music artist Alicia Keys made an impromptu performance at a school in Saudi Arabia’s AlUla, videos shared by the Kingdom’s Minister of Culture Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan Al Saud showed.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



“@aliciakeys visit the girls school Madrasat Addeera (these girls on fire),” the minister captioned the video, in reference to one of the Keys’ most popular songs ‘Girl on fire.’



According to the videos, the R&B singer and multi-Grammy award winner performed two songs, ‘Girl on fire’ and ‘Fallin’’ while surrounded by excited students documenting the moment on their smartphones.





This wasn’t the first time Keys visited the Kingdom. In 2019, she headlined the Riyadh Season 2019 music festival in the which was held in the capital.



Even though the posts were made three days ago, it is unclear when Keys made her most recent visit, but it may have been the same time Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli was in the historic city.



Watch: American R&B star Alicia Keys (@aliciakeys) makes an impromptu performance at a school in Saudi Arabia’s #AlUla, videos shared by the Kingdom's Minister of Culture Prince Badr (@BadrFAlSaud) show.



More: https://t.co/xn0V1aJY9H pic.twitter.com/E3njw2kyIR — Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) April 12, 2021



Bocelli performed alongside his family members on Thursday at the UNESCO World Heritage site Hegra in AlUla, a long-isolated area seen widely as an open-air museum.



The centuries-old AlUla, an area roughly the size of Belgium where Nabatean tombs and art are chiseled into caramel-hued rock, is seen as the centerpiece of Saudi tourism attractions.



The Kingdom began issuing tourist visas for the first time in 2019.

Read more:

Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli dazzles Saudi Arabia in AlUla performance

Saudi Arabia’s biggest entertainment event to host international stars, shows