Wizz Air Abu Dhabi adds three new routes to Serbia and Egypt

Wizz Air’s new Abu Dhabi-based joint venture airline has announced three new flights connecting the UAE capital to the Serbian capital of Belgrade and to the Egyptian cities of Sohag and Luxor.

The budget airline said it will begin chartering flights to Belgrade from May 19 every Wednesday and Sunday, and every Tuesday and Saturday from June 15.

It will charter flights to Sohag every Wednesday and Saturday from May 29. From June 4 it will begin flights to Luxor every Monday and Friday, and every Tuesday and Saturday as of June 15. Fares start from as low as $35.

Kees Van Schaick, managing director of Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, said the announcement “underpins our long-term commitment to providing low fares and high quality onboard experiences to our customers.”

“The new connection between the capital of the United Arab Emirates and these three new cities within Europe and the Middle East will continue to stimulate air traffic demand and support the growth of Abu Dhabi’s tourism sector and economic agenda. We look forward to welcoming passengers on board our new, green and ultra-efficient fleet.”

Van Schaick told Al Arabiya English that Wizz Air Abu Dhabi aims to carry one million passengers in the first 12 months of operations through a network of 13 destinations in 11 countries.

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, a joint venture established between ADQ and Wizz Air Holdings plc, launched in January with the aim of offering a “a bold new frontier for ultra-low fare travel in the region.”

