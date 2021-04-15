.
Arab Coalition intercepts Houthi drone targeting Saudi Arabia's Jazan

This combination of pictures provided by Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Media on February 10 shows wreckage of a drone fired by the Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen toward the Abha international airport. (Saudi Ministry of Media)
Terrorism

A bomb-laden drone launched by the Houthi militia towards Saudi Arabia’s Jazan has been intercepted, the Arab Coalition said overnight Wednesday.

“Attempts by the hostile Houthi militia are systematic and deliberate to target civilians,” the coalition said in a statement.

It added: “We will take all necessary measures to protect civilians in line with international, humanitarian laws.”

Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthis have launched dozens of attacks on Saudi Arabia targeting civilian areas and energy facilities in the Kingdom with explosive-laden drones and ballistic missiles.

The Biden administration revoked the terror designation against the Houthis and its top leaders after the US president said he wanted to end the war in Yemen. However, the militia has continued to attack civilians and has escalated its offensive on one of the Yemeni government’s last strongholds in Marib.

A ceasefire proposal has been welcomed by the international community; however, the Houthis have so far shown no willingness to cooperate.

Read more: US diplomat Lenderking flies to Germany, Gulf region for Yemen ceasefire talks

