Arab Coalition intercepts Houthi ballistic missile fired towards Saudi Arabia’s Jazan

The Arab Coalition intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile launched by Yemen’s Houthis towards Saudi Arabia’s Jazan, Saudi's state-run al-Ekhbariya television said on Friday.

This was the latest in a series of escalated aerial attacks on the Kingdom by the Iran-backed Houthi militia in Yemen.

A day earlier, the coalition said the Houthis fired five ballistic missiles and four explosive-laden drones towards Jazan.

Since January, Yemen’s Houthis have launched dozens of aerial attacks on Saudi Arabia targeting civilian areas and energy facilities in the Kingdom with explosive-laden drones and ballistic missiles.

Coalition Spokesperson Brigadier General Turki al-Maliki said: “The Houthi militia deliberately escalates hostile and terrorist targeting of civilians and civilian objects systematically… Those actions constitute war crimes.”

