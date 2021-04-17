Saudi Arabia launches national campaign for charitable activities on ‘Ehsan’ platform

Saudi Arabia launched on Friday the National Campaign for Charitable Activities on its national Platform for Charitable Work (Ehsan), which is developed by the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA), state news agency SPA reported.

“The campaign, which will run throughout the month of Ramadan, aims to introduce the role of the Ehsan in promoting the values of charitable work for community members, by encouraging donation, activating the integrative role of (SDAIA) with various government agencies and sectors, and empowering the non-profit sector and expanding its impact within the society,” SPA said.

It will also “activate the social responsibility in the private sector and contribute to raising the level of reliability and transparency of the charitable and development work.”

President of SDAIA Dr. Abdullah bin Sharaf Al-Ghamdi said: “Ehsan aims to enhance the social responsibility, establish and raise the efficiency of development work, upgrade the values of national belonging and humanitarian work for individuals and institutions alike, and support national services, programs and platforms concerned with donating across the Kingdom.”

The Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA) launched in March the National Platform for Charitable Work (Ehsan) as part of its efforts to support charitable giving in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

