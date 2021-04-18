Arab Coalition intercepts Houthi drone in Yemeni airspace

The Arab Coalition on Sunday said it intercepted and destroyed a bomb-laden drone in Yemeni airspace launched by the Iran-backed Houthi militia towards Saudi Arabia, according to a statement.

“The militia’s hostile attempts are systematic and deliberate to target civilians and civilian objects,” the Arab Coalition said.

“We take the necessary operational measures to protect civilians in accordance with international humanitarian law,” they added.

On Friday, the Arab Coalition intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile launched by Yemen’s Houthis towards Saudi Arabia’s Jazan.

