Hailstorm blankets Saudi Arabia’s Hail in white

Saudi Arabia's Hail covered in a white blanket after a hail thunderstorm affected the region.

Rawad Taha, Al Arabiya English

Saudi Arabia’s Hail was blanketed in white on Saturday after it was hit with a hailstorm with bouts of heavy rain and thunderstorms.

Videos circulating on social media showed thick dark clouds enveloping the sky and blocks of hail on the ground.

Omar Dajani, meteorologist at Jordan-based ArabiaWeather network, said that the hailstorm hit southwestern Hail in Saudi Arabia in the afternoon.

“This is hail, not snow, and the temperature was high, around 28 degrees Celsius, when the storm hit,” he added.

Photographer Abdullah al-Suleimi said shared pictures of the desert covered in a thick layer of hail in Al-Uthmour Bahrah Bani Rashid region in Hail.

Drone footage of the flooding that followed the hailstorm surfaced on social media platforms.

Saudi Arabia’s Civil Defense called on everyone “to be vigilant” amid the continued possibilities for spring thunderstorms in some regions of the Kingdom.

