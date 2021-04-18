Hailstorm blankets Saudi Arabia’s Hail in white

Saudi Arabia’s Hail was blanketed in white on Saturday after it was hit with a hailstorm with bouts of heavy rain and thunderstorms.

Videos circulating on social media showed thick dark clouds enveloping the sky and blocks of hail on the ground.

Omar Dajani, meteorologist at Jordan-based ArabiaWeather network, said that the hailstorm hit southwestern Hail in Saudi Arabia in the afternoon.

“This is hail, not snow, and the temperature was high, around 28 degrees Celsius, when the storm hit,” he added.

Photographer Abdullah al-Suleimi said shared pictures of the desert covered in a thick layer of hail in Al-Uthmour Bahrah Bani Rashid region in Hail.

من #تصويري للبردية الكثيفة على العثمور بحرة بني رشيد أقصى جنوب غرب منطقة #حائل عصر هذا اليوم السبت الموافق ١٤٤٢/٩/٥ pic.twitter.com/Dapf1ySNDT — عبدالله السليمي (@Abda16644) April 17, 2021

Drone footage of the flooding that followed the hailstorm surfaced on social media platforms.

شعيب السّلْف ،

في أجـا في منطقة حائل ،



🤌 هذا وقـتَها وبإذن الله نلتقي قريب

👌 روقـان و من دون صوت تصوير المقطع#حـائل#شعِيب_السلف_بأجا pic.twitter.com/WNBo9Qmmzk — ‏﮼Mـنصور الشمري , (@mn_a09) April 17, 2021

Saudi Arabia’s Civil Defense called on everyone “to be vigilant” amid the continued possibilities for spring thunderstorms in some regions of the Kingdom.

