Houthis’ drone attack attempts on Saudi Arabia condemned by UAE

The United Arab Emirates’ Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) issued a statement on Sunday condemning the Iran-backed Houthi militia’s attempts to attack civilians with explosive drones that were intercepted by Arab Coalition forces, the Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.

The UAE reiterated that the attacks by the Houthis reflect a blatant disregard for the international community and all international laws, according to WAM.

Drone attacks on Saudi Arabia continue, and are an escalation of the conflict that offer new evidence of the Houthis’ aim to undermine security and stability in the region, according to MoFAIC.

The UAE offered its solidarity with Saudi Arabia over the attacks and reiterated its stance against all threats to the Kingdom, and reiterated its support for measures taken by Saudi authorities to maintain the country’s security and stability.

