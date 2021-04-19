.
Heavy rain causes flooding across Saudi Arabia as snow envelops Ha’il, ‘Asir 

Tamara Abueish, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Heavy rain across Saudi Arabia has caused flooding in several regions, while thick snow blanketed some areas of Ha’il city and the ‘Asir region.

Dozens of people shared pictures and videos of floods after heavy rainfall in Mecca, al-Aqiq, and several other parts of the Kingdom.

Others shared pictures of snow enveloping the north-western province of Ha’il and the southwest region of ‘Asir.

Videos showed the mountains of Harrat Bani Rashid in Ha’il – Saudi Arabia’s largest volcanic field – covered in thick snow.

Several governorates and cities in ‘Asir witnessed intense rainfall, accompanied by snowfall, including Abha, Khamis Mushait, Tanuma, and al-Namas.

The National Center of Meteorology said it expects heavy thunderstorms and hailstorms in several areas, including Jizan, Asir, al-Baha, and Mecca.

