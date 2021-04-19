.
Saudi, Bahraini interior ministers chair Security and Military Coordination Committee

Saudi, Bahraini interior ministers chair Security and Military Coordination Committee

Reem Krimly, Al Arabiya English

Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Interior Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Nayef bin Abdulaziz and Bahrain’s Minister of Interior Lieutenant General Sheikh Rashid bin Abdullah Al Khalifa chaired on Monday the first meeting of the Security and Military Coordination Committee in Bahrain’s capital Manama.

The committee’s meeting represents “a clear expression of an extended march of security integration that brings the two brotherly countries together, and contributes to enhancing joint security performance and consolidating stability,” Bahrain’s interior minister said, according to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

Prince Abdulaziz stressed that Saudi-Bahraini cooperation provides a “solid base for protecting the strategic interests of the countries of the region,” SPA reported.

The Saudi interior minister indicated that one of the fruits of cooperation between Bahrain and Saudi Arabia is the establishment of the Saudi-Bahraini Coordination Council, whose work is chaired by Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Bahrain’s Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa.

Prince Abdulaziz added that he is confident the Security and Military Coordination Committee will achieve what “the leadership of the two countries aspires for in terms of security, safety, stability and development” for the people of Saudi Arabia and Bahrain, according to SPA.

