Saudi Crown Prince meets with UK Special Envoy for the Gulf region

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has met in Jeddah with Edward Lister, the special envoy of the British Prime Minister for the Gulf region.

During their meeting, they reviewed the bilateral relations between their two countries and opportunities to enhance them, in addition to discussing regional and international events of common interest.

The meeting was attended by Prince Khalid bin Bandar bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz, Saudi Arabia’s Ambassador to the United Kingdom, Prince Faisal bin Farhan, Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Dr. Majid Al-Qasabi, Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Commerce and Minister of Information.

The British Ambassador to the Kingdom Neal Crompton also attended the meeting in Jeddah.

