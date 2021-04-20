Greece signs deal to provide Saudi Arabia with Patriot air defense system: Greek FM

Greece and Saudi Arabia signed an agreement to lend a Patriot air defense system to the Kingdom to protect energy facilities, Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias said on Tuesday.

“We signed an agreement to move a Patriot battery here in Saudi Arabia,” Dendias said, adding that he also signed a cooperation agreement with the Gulf Cooperation Council.

“This is a big step forward for our country regarding the cooperation with the Gulf countries and also a contribution to the wider security of the energy sources for the West," he added.

The announcement came after Dendias and Greek Defense Minister Nikos Panagiotopoulos met with Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan.

#Jeddah: With DefMin @npanagioto, we were received by Crown Prince of #SaudiArabia Mohammed bin Salman. Exchange of views on developments in the region, further advancing bilateral cooperation were discussed. pic.twitter.com/6rn1V7xgIm — Nikos Dendias (@NikosDendias) April 20, 2021

The US-made Patriot anti-aircraft system is designed mainly to counter high-altitude ballistic missile attacks.

Yemen’s Houthis have launched dozens of cross-border aerial attacks on Saudi Arabia, escalating those attacks since January. The Iran-backed militia targeted civilian areas and energy facilities in the Kingdom with explosive-laden drones and ballistic missiles.

