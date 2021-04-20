Houthi explosive drone targeting Saudi Arabia’s Khamis Mushait intercepted: Coalition

An explosive-laden drone launched by Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthis toward Saudi Arabia’s Khamis Mushait has been intercepted and destroyed, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Tuesday citing an Arab Coalition statement.

Khamis Mushait is a southwestern city home to the King Khalid Air Base.



The Coalition said in a statement carried by SPA that the Houthi militia continues to target civilians.

“We are taking the necessary operational measures to protect civilians in accordance with international humanitarian law,” the Coalition said.

Yemen’s Houthis regularly launch drones and missiles into Saudi Arabia, many of which Riyadh says it intercepts.

