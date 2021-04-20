Ramadan 2021: UAE launches remote payment solution for Zakat donations 

The United Arab Emirates’ Zakat Fund and Smart Dubai have launched a new secure Zakat payment service for the month of Ramadan, the Dubai Media Office reported on Tuesday.

Zakat, a form of donation or duty made by Islamic society members to charitable causes, is considered one of the Five Pillars of Islam.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The new service which can be accessed through the UAE’s DubaiNow application, calculates users’ Zakat amount based on Islamic Sharia law, allowing them to pay the full amount or a fraction of it.

Aside from providing over 100 public and private sector services to the city’s residents, the DubaiNow app also offers a range of services that cater to the Holy Month under its ‘Donations’ and ‘Islam’ categories. These include the Zakat al-Fitr service which allows users to make donations in the form of Iftar meals, enabled by the app’s collaboration with Dubai-based charity organization Dar al-Ber society.

Zakat Fund Secretary General (ZFSG) Abdullah Bin Oqeedah al-Muhairy has said that the advanced payment portal will ensure easier access to payment services for both new and existing Zakat payers.

Read more:

Ramadan from around the world: Muslims celebrate with prayer, reflection, food

Dubai ruler’s Ramadan food drive expands operations to 10 more countries

Want to avoid weight gain in Ramadan? A dietician shares 10 things you must do