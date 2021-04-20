.
Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince, China’s Xi discuss cooperation in phone call

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman with President Xi Jinping in Beijing. (File photo: Supplied)

Reuters

China’s President Xi Jinping told Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Tuesday that Beijing was willing to push its strategic partnership with Riyadh “to a new level,” the official Chinese Xinhua news agency reported.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

In a phone call, the two leaders discussed boosting cooperation in energy, trade and technology, Xinhua added.

China’s crude oil imports from Saudi Arabia, its top supplier, rose 8.8 percent in March from a year earlier, according to Chinese customs data released earlier on Tuesday.

Describing China as a “trusted brother,” the Crown Prince said Saudi Arabia was willing to promote a “strategic link-up” between its Vision 2030 plan to diversify its economy away from oil and Xi’s signature Belt and Road trade and infrastructure initiative, according to Xinhua.

