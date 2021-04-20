.
Saudi female police officer supervises Ramadan pilgrims in Mecca

Photos of a Saudi female police officer supervising Umrah pilgrims during the holy month of Ramadan in Saudi Arabia’s Mecca. (SPA)
Vision 2030

Reem Krimly, Al Arabiya English

Photos of a Saudi female police officer supervising Umrah pilgrims during the holy month of Ramadan in Saudi Arabia’s Mecca were shared by the Saudi Press Agency on Monday, showing the advances women in the Kingdom made in many fields under the Vision 2030 program.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s Vision 2030 program is introducing reforms that advance Saudi Arabian women in various fields.

Saudi author and commentator Ali Shihabi shared the photo of the police officer, saying it was an “amazing change for Saudi society.”

In February, the Kingdom’s Ministry of Defense announced that men and women in the Kingdom could apply for positions in the military through their unified admission portal.

Women are now able to sign up to join the Saudi Arabian Army, Royal Saudi Air Defense, Royal Saudi Navy, Royal Saudi Strategic Missile Force, and Armed Forces Medical Services.

In 2020, the first military wing for women in the country’s Armed Forces was launched.

The positions of lance corporals, corporals, sergeants, and staff sergeants in several branches such as the Royal Saudi Land Forces, Royal Saudi Air Force, Royal Saudi Naval Forces, Royal Saudi Air Defense

Forces, Royal Saudi Strategic Missile Force, and Armed Forces Medical Services are now open to women.

