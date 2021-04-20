.
.
.
.
Language

Saudi filmmaker Sultan bin Mohammed receives international praise, featured in GQ

Saudi Arabian writer, director, and producer Sultan bin Mohammed Al Saud was recently featured in GQ Middle East’s “Four Arab Thought Leaders You Need To Know About.” (Photo courtesy of GQ)
Saudi Arabian writer, director, and producer Sultan bin Mohammed Al Saud was recently featured in GQ Middle East’s “Four Arab Thought Leaders You Need To Know About.” (Photo courtesy of GQ)

Saudi filmmaker Sultan bin Mohammed receives international praise, featured in GQ

Followed Unfollow

Reem Krimly, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Saudi Arabian writer, director, and producer Sultan bin Mohammed Al Saud was recently featured in GQ Middle East’s “Four Arab Thought Leaders You Need To Know About,” where the New York Film Academy graduate discussed his work.

When it comes to his work ethic, Sultan told GQ that his goal is to do right by people.

“I would like to be able to elevate the people with me if I achieve any kind of success, and that directly informs how I carry out any business endeavors. It might not be the quickest way to the top, but it’s certainly the best,” he said.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

In 2016, Sultan wrote and directed a short film titled “Tradition,” which won several international awards, including the 2019 Hollywood Blood Horror Festival Award, the 2017 London Independent Film Awards, the 2016 New York Short Film Festival Award, and the 2016 NYC Indie Film Awards, according to his IMDb page.

“Sultan, my brother, is genuinely one of the most creative and talented people I know. Extremely PROUD of him and his idea of what success should look like,” Sultan’s brother, Talal Mohammed, said in a tweet.

“For those of you who don’t know, his short film, Tradition, won 10 international awards,” Talal added.

Horror films

“I am a massive fan of horror films,” Sultan said in his interview with GQ.

“There, time correlates directly to tension. I like it when I am able to stretch it to an uncomfortable level. It’s always the moment right before a decision that’s important to me… it also showcases the character’s mindset,” the filmmaker added.

The genre of his short film “Tradition” is both comedy and horror, and it tells the story of a boy who is given a crossbow for Christmas and discovers that his family has darker secrets than he ever thought possible.

Sultan told GQ he enjoys “pushing characters to extremes.”

“I did this with Tradition, a movie about a boy facing up to a gruesome family ritual – and whether he should keep it. It just connects with audiences and leads them to ask, ‘Would I make the same decision, too?’” he said.

Some of Sultan’s other works include producing “The O2,” a short sci-fi film, and longer films “Madinat AlMalahi” and “Everything Outside.”

Read more:

Biggest Saudi true-crime series ‘Rashash’ to stream on MBC’s Shahid VIP

Saudi Film Festival kicks off sixth edition virtually, to stream 54 films

Netflix will stream six award-winning Saudi Arabian films

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Heavy rain causes flooding across Saudi Arabia as snow envelops Ha’il, ‘Asir  Heavy rain causes flooding across Saudi Arabia as snow envelops Ha’il, ‘Asir 
Ramadan from around the world: Muslims celebrate with prayer, reflection, food Ramadan from around the world: Muslims celebrate with prayer, reflection, food
Top Content
Confusion around the death of Hejazi: Iran’s general in Yemen, Lebanon, Venezuela Confusion around the death of Hejazi: Iran’s general in Yemen, Lebanon, Venezuela
No one who received Sinopharm vaccine doses has died of COVID-19 in Abu Dhabi: Study No one who received Sinopharm vaccine doses has died of COVID-19 in Abu Dhabi: Study
Iran appoints new deputy commander for IRGC’s Quds Force Iran appoints new deputy commander for IRGC’s Quds Force
Heavy rain causes flooding across Saudi Arabia as snow envelops Ha’il, ‘Asir  Heavy rain causes flooding across Saudi Arabia as snow envelops Ha’il, ‘Asir 
Stalker-plagued Taylor Swift has break-in at New York home Stalker-plagued Taylor Swift has break-in at New York home
Over 150,000 Russian troops massed on Ukraine’s border, Crimea: EU’s Borrell Over 150,000 Russian troops massed on Ukraine’s border, Crimea: EU’s Borrell
Before you go
Face to face with ISIS - Al-Hawl Camp - Episode 11
Face to face with ISIS - Al-Hawl Camp - Episode 11
Explore More