Horrific murder of Kuwaiti woman during Ramadan causes uproar on social media 

A horrific murder of a woman in Kuwait, who was stabbed to death and left at the door of a hospital by her killer on Tuesday, has sparked outrage on social media and calls for stricter laws against perpetrators.

The woman had reportedly filed a case months earlier against the man who killed her after her family refused his marriage proposal.

The perpetrator, who was arrested and later released on bail, kidnapped the woman with her children in the car and stabbed her in the chest in the city of Sabah al-Salem.

He then drove to a hospital where he left her body and her children at the entrance, according to the Ministry of Interior.

Social media users identified the man as Fahad Subhi Mohammed, a 30-year-old naturalized citizen, born to a Kuwaiti mother.

A video circulating online showed the woman’s mother and sister crying and yelling at authorities outside the hospital where her body was left for ignoring their previous pleas and claims that the man was a threat.

“This is what we got after we told you he was going to murder her. And he killed my sister!” a woman is heard screaming in the video.

Mohammed was arrested shortly after and has confessed to the murder the ministry said in a statement.

Hundreds of people expressed outrage on Twitter and other platforms, using the Arabic hashtags “Sabah al-Salem Crime” and “I am the next victim.”

“A Kuwaiti woman & lawyer sued a man [because] he was harassing her sister trying to force her into marriage, threatening to kill her. He was arrested & released on bail. Once free, he murdered the woman, stabbed her dozens of times & left her body outside a hospital,” one Twitter user said.

“It hurts me to say that women are not safe in Kuwait. The laws barely offer or don’t even offer any protection for women and women are harassed & murdered every single day. This isn’t acceptable and we shouldn’t do nothing about this,” another user said.

Dozens argued that authorities should not have released the 30-year-old since he had threatened to kill the woman multiple times prior to his arrest.

The brutal murder comes just over two months after Kuwaiti activists launched a nationwide campaign to end sexual harassment and violence against woman and call for introduction of laws that clamp down on violators.

