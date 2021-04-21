UAE FM Abdullah bin Zayed receives Israeli Envoy to GCC States

The United Arab Emirates’ Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan received on Wednesday Israel’s Special Envoy to Gulf States, Zvi Heifetz, Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.

The two sides reviewed the progress of UAE-Israeli relations after signing the Abraham Accords Peace Agreement, according to WAM.

“This came as the UAE top diplomat received the Israeli envoy at the MoFAIC’s HQ in the UAE capital to discuss the prospects of fostering cooperation between the UAE and State of Israel in the fields of health, economy, trade, investment and tourism,” WAM reported.

The UAE foreign minister and the Israeli envoy also explored cooperation between the two countries in the global battle against the COVID-19 pandemic and discussed international efforts to ensure fair and rapid delivery of the disease vaccine to all countries of the world.

In September 2020, The United Arab Emirates officially normalized relations with Israel at a signing ceremony at the White House.

