King Salman heads Saudi Arabia’s delegation at the virtual Leaders Summit on Climate

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud is heading the Kingdom’s high-level delegation to the virtual Leaders Summit on Climate which begins Thursday with the presence of 40 world leader, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The two-day summit is an extension of global efforts to address the challenges of climate change and mitigate its impacts, according to SPA.

According to a press release by the White House, US President Joe Biden invited 40 world leaders to the Leaders Summit on Climate that he will host on April 22 and 23. The virtual Leaders Summit will be live streamed for public viewing.

“The participation of King Salman confirms the Kingdom’s pioneering role at the global, regional and local levels in facing climate change and an extension of its efforts in this field, chief among them is what the Crown Prince recently launched within the framework of the Saudi Green Initiative and the Middle East Green Initiative,” SPA reported.

Last month, Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has announced the Saudi Green Initiative and the Middle East Green Initiative that will both chart the Kingdom and the region's direction in protecting land.

“As a leading global oil producer, we are fully aware of our share of responsibility in advancing the fight against the climate crisis, and that, as our pioneering role in stabilizing energy markets during the oil and gas era, we will act to lead the next green era,” Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said during the announcement of the initiatives.

