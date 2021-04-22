.
UAE condemns Houthi attempt to attack Saudi Arabia’s Khamis Mushait

Jennifer Bell, Al Arabiya English

The United Arab Emirates has condemned an attempted attack by the Iran-backed Houthi militia in Yemen to target Saudi Arabia’s Khamis Mushait, according to the country’s official news agency (WAM).

An Arab Coalition Statement on Tuesday confirmed it had intercepted and destroyed a drone heading towards Khamis Mushait, a southwestern city home to the King Khalid Air Base.

“The UAE has expressed its strong condemnation of the attempts by the Iranian-backed terrorist Houthi militia to target civilians and civilian objects in a systematic and deliberate manner in Khamis Mushait, Saudi Arabia, with a booby-trapped plane, which was intercepted by Coalition forces,” said a statement from the UAE’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation

“The continuation of these terrorist attacks by the Houthi group reflects its blatant disregard for the international community and all international laws and norms,” it added.

“The security of the United Arab Emirates and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is indivisible, and any threat facing the Kingdom is considered a threat to the UAE’s security and stability,” the ministry concluded.

The Coalition said in a statement carried by SPA on Tuesday that the Houthi militia continues to target civilians.

“We are taking the necessary operational measures to protect civilians in accordance with international humanitarian law,” the Coalition said.

Yemen’s Houthis regularly launch drones and missiles into Saudi Arabia, many of which Riyadh says it intercepts.

